Use anti-dandruff shampoo on a day to day basis to avoid flakes and reduce scalp irritation.
Avoid hot showers as hot water can strip the scalp off of natural oils and worsen the dandruff situation.
Try and massage your hair with coconut oil at least twice a week.
Maintain a balanced diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals in order to have a good scalp health.
Stress can affect the dandruff symptoms so try out different methods to reduce your stress levels.
Brush your hair well in order to stimulate blood flow to your scalp and remove dead skin cells.
Remember to wash your hair with lukewarm water and rinse well to avoid product build-up and always have good hair health.
Avoid using heavy chemical-induced hair products, they can cause great damage to your hair.
If the dandruff issue persists for a long time, then it is a must that you consult with a dermatologist.
