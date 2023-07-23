Tips And Tricks To Keep You Going Post Menopause
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Try and stay physically active to maintain bone and muscle health.
Always eat a balanced diet to support overall well-being.
Prioritise calcium and vitamin D for bone health.
Engage in weight-bearing exercises to strengthen bones.
Stay socially connected to combat feelings of isolation.
Try and manage stress through relaxation techniques or hobbies.
Regularly check your health and hormone levels with a doctor.
This is the right time to explore new interests and activities to stay engaged.
Embrace the changes and seek support when needed.