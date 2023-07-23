Tips And Tricks To Keep You Going Post Menopause

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Try and stay physically active to maintain bone and muscle health.

Always eat a balanced diet to support overall well-being.

Prioritise calcium and vitamin D for bone health.

Engage in weight-bearing exercises to strengthen bones.

Stay socially connected to combat feelings of isolation.

Try and manage stress through relaxation techniques or hobbies.

Regularly check your health and hormone levels with a doctor.

This is the right time to explore new interests and activities to stay engaged.

Embrace the changes and seek support when needed.