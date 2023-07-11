Tips For Healthy Fasting Experience
Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to stay
hydrated
.
Ensure your meals include a balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats.
Opt for whole grains such as amaranth (rajgira) or buckwheat (kuttu) flour.
To maintain muscle mass and feel satiated, include protein-
rich foods
in your meals.
Reduce your salt consumption during fasting.
Avoid overeating during mealtime by practising portion control.
Opt for healthier cooking methods such as
steaming
, or boiling instead of deep-frying.
Incorporate fibre-rich foods like fruits, vege
tables, and whole grains to promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation
Consume foods rich in probiotics, such as
yoghurt
or buttermilk, to support gut health and aid digestion.