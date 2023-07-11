Tips For Healthy Fasting Experience

Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Ensure your meals include a balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats.

Opt for whole grains such as amaranth (rajgira) or buckwheat (kuttu) flour. 

To maintain muscle mass and feel satiated, include protein-rich foods in your meals. 

Reduce your salt consumption during fasting.

Avoid overeating during mealtime by practising portion control.

Opt for healthier cooking methods such as steaming, or boiling instead of deep-frying.

Incorporate fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation

Consume foods rich in probiotics, such as yoghurt or buttermilk, to support gut health and aid digestion.