7 Tips To Sustain

A Long Distance Relationship

It is often believed that long-
distance relationships cannot
stand the test of time but
these days LDRs have become
increasingly common.

With the right mindset
and tools, a long-distance
relationship can not only
survive but thrive.

The first step to surviving a
long-distance relationship is
communication. Make sure to
keep each other updated on
what’s happening in your lives
and how you’re feeling.

It is important to set realistic
expectations for your long-
distance relationship. Understand
that you won’t be able to spend as
much time together as you would
in a traditional relationship.

Just because you’re apart
doesn’t mean the romance has
to die. Plan surprise visits or
send romantic letters or gifts.
Take advantage of technology
and send each other pictures,
voice messages or videos.

Maintaining a sense of
independence is also essential
in a long-distance relationship.
It’s important to have your own
life and interests outside of
your relationship.

Without the ability to physically
be with your partner, it’s easy for
insecurities and doubts to creep
in. Avoid jealousy and keep a
positive attitude.

It is imperative to stay positive in
any relationship. Focus on
the positive aspects of your
relationship and try to see the
distance as an opportunity to grow
and strengthen your relationship.

It’s important to have a
plan for the future of your
relationship. Having a plan
for the future can help you
both stay motivated and
committed to your
relationship.

