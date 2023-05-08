9 Summertime Tips That Will Help You Keep Hydrated
First thing in the morning,
sip some water. This increases
your energy levels and speeds
up your metabolism.
Spend money on a trendy water
bottle. A decent water bottle can
act as a visual prompt to hydrate
more frequently over the day.
Take advantage of alarms or
notifications. Set your Alexa
or Google device to remind
you and to give you verbal,
uplifting encouragements as
a mental boost.
Pay attention to your body's
cues. Pay attention to whether
your body is hungry or thirsty.
Sometimes we eat too much
because we confuse hunger
with thirst.
Prior to every meal, have
a glass of water. You'll
keep hydrated, have
improved digestion of
food, and experience
fullness more quickly.
Add flavouring without calories.
Make your water more enticing by
infusing it with fruit or vegetables.
Prepare a jug to infuse overnight
in the refrigerator.
Examine the colour of your urine.
Some people monitor their urine's
colour throughout the day to make
sure it is clear or pale. Dark yellow
urine could be a sign of dehydration.
Replace sugary beverages with
seltzer or sparkling water. You'll
increase your water consumption in
addition to reducing the amount of
unneeded sugar you consume.
Set a daily objective. You may
stay motivated and work to
sustain a good habit by
setting a straightforward
daily objective.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More