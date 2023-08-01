tips to improve your mental health
Improve the quality of your interactions with others. Avoid virtual meets.
Talk to a friendly face. If you have concerns, stresses or worries, sharing these with someone who cares.
Staying active is as good for the brain as it is for the body.
Regular exercise or activity can have a major impact on your mental and emotional health.
Pick up a hobby, it can be music, art or sports.
Yoga, mindfulness, meditation and deep breathing can help reduce overall levels of stress.
Eat a brain-healthy diet to support strong mental health.
Prioritise sleep, do not skip it under any circumstance.