Regular exercise can help
improve insulin sensitivity,
which can lower the risk of
developing diabetes.
A balanced and healthy
diet that includes plenty of
vegetables, fruits, whole grains,
lean proteins, and healthy fats
can help prevent diabetes.
Limit your intake of sugary
and processed foods.
Maintaining a healthy
weight through a healthy
diet and regular exercise
can help prevent diabetes.
Drinking plenty of water can
help keep you hydrated and
prevent dehydration-related
complications that can
increase the risk of diabetes.
Quitting smoking and
reducing alcohol intake
can help prevent diabetes.
Regular checkups can
help identify any health
problems early, including
diabetes.
Managing stress through
relaxation techniques, such
as meditation or yoga, can
help prevent diabetes.
Staying active throughout the
day, such as taking regular
breaks from sitting and standing
up and moving around, can
help prevent diabetes.
