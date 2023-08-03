Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Top 10 Highest Peaks In India

Kangchenjunga (8,598 m)

Also known as the ‘five treasures of snow’, it is the third highest summit in the world.

Nanda Devi (7,816 m)

The 2nd highest peak in the world is the 23rd highest peak across the world.

Kamet (7,756 m)

Located near the Tibetan Plateau, it is not an easily accessible peak.

Santoro Kangri (7,742 m)

It is located near the Siachen Glacier, one of the longest glaciers in the world.

Saser Kangri I (7,672 m)

Comprising of six majestic peaks, the summit is situated in Ladakh.

Mamostrong Kangri (7,516 m)

It is located near a remote area of Siachen Glacier.

Saser Kangri II E (7,513 m)

Situated in Ladakh, it consists of six named peaks.

Teram Kangri I (7,462 m)

It is the highest peak of the Teram Kangri group. It is located in Ladakh.

Jongsong Peak (7,462 m)

Located in Sikkim, it is near Kangchenjunga. It is on the tripoint of India, Nepal and China.