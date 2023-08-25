Top 10 Most Visited Countries in Europe 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

France: Iconic landmarks, rich history, and diverse culture draw millions of tourists annually

Spain: Beautiful beaches, vibrant cities, and historical sites make it a popular European destination

Italy: Renowned for its art, architecture, and cuisine, Italy’s charm attracts tourists from around the globe.

Germany: A mix of modernity and tradition, famous festivals, and scenic landscapes lure visitors

United Kingdom: Historic attractions, cultural events, and the allure of London contribute to high visitor numbers

Turkey: A blend of cultures, historical sites like Istanbul, and stunning landscapes attract tourists

Austria: Picturesque cities, alpine beauty, and classical music heritage make it a favored destination

Greece: Ancient history, Mediterranean beaches, and iconic islands draw travelers year-round

Netherlands: Tulip fields, charming canals, and vibrant cities like Amsterdam appeal to tourists