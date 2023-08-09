Top 10 Places in Delhi for Aloo Tikki Chaat

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Popularly known as BTW, it has several outlets across the city. They prepare their chaats in olive oil.
Located in Mansingh Road, they serve a variety of chaats. They are also known for their lassi.
This famous chaat corner in GK 1 M-block market has many kinds of chaat on offer. They, however, are slightly expensive.
Located in Chandni Chowk, this tiny stall serves some of the best chaat in the national capital.
This is another gem in Chandni Chowk that has been serving delectable chaat since the last 100 years.
This Chawri Bazaar chaat corner is known for using seasonal fruits in their chaats.
Situated in Janpath, this tiny place serves excellent chaat options. It usually is packed with people.
This Rajouri Garden joint is a popular chaat corner of West Delhi. It offers an expansive array of dishes.
Apart from chaat, this Karol Bagh stall also serves a unique dish called moonglet.
Located right in front of the Chawri Bazaar metro station, it is a must-try if you are in the area.