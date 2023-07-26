Top 5 Mallu Breakfasts One Must Try!

Producer: Riya Ashok
Puttu is a steamed rice cake that is typically round in shape. With beef curry, kadala (black channa) curry, fish, or egg curry made in the Keralan style, rice puttu is at its best.
Another well-known Keralan dish is the Vellayappam, often known as the rice appam. It goes great with vegetable stew or kadala curry for breakfast. The ideal pairing for ardent carnivores would be beef or fish curry.
Kerala’s official food, porotta and beef, is so well-liked there that it might conceivably be termed that. Many restaurants also offer Wheat Porotta, a close competitor to the maida version, for those who are more health-conscious.
Pathiri is a sure-fire victor in Kerala’s breakfast menu despite being more well-liked and conveniently accessible throughout north Kerala and the Malabar region. It complements chicken recipes with a little spicy gravy the best.
Even though it originated in the adjoining state of Tamil Nadu, dosa remains one of Kerala’s most well-liked breakfast options.