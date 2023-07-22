Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Top 9 Happiest
Countries
In The World
Finland
ranks as the world’s happiest country, with a score of 7.842 out of a total score of 10.
The second-happiest country in the world is
Denmark
, which scores 7.620.
As the third-happiest country in the world,
Switzerland
scored a total of 7.571.
Iceland
ranks as the fourth-happiest country in the entire world, with a total score of 7.554.
Netherlands
ranks as the fifth-happiest country, with a score of 7.464.
The sixth-happiest country in the world is
Norway
, which scores 7.392.
It is followed by
Sweden
. It has a score of 7.363 out of 10.
On the eighth spot is
Luxembourg
, which scores 7.324.
The ninth-happiest country is
New Zealand
, which scores 7.277 out of 10.