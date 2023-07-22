Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Top 9 Happiest Countries In The World

Finland ranks as the world’s happiest country, with a score of 7.842 out of a total score of 10.

The second-happiest country in the world is Denmark, which scores 7.620.

As the third-happiest country in the world, Switzerland scored a total of 7.571.

Iceland ranks as the fourth-happiest country in the entire world, with a total score of 7.554.

Netherlands ranks as the fifth-happiest country, with a score of 7.464.

The sixth-happiest country in the world is Norway, which scores 7.392.

It is followed by Sweden. It has a score of 7.363 out of 10.

On the eighth spot is Luxembourg, which scores 7.324.

The ninth-happiest country is New Zealand, which scores 7.277 out of 10.