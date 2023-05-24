Top 9 Highest Peaks In The World
Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world. Situated in the Himalayas, it is 8,848 metres tall.
It is followed by K2 at 8,611 metres. It belongs in the Karakoram range.
In the third spot is Kangchenjunga with a height of 8,586 metres. It is also a part of the Himalayas.
Lhotse is the fourth highest mountain in the world. Part of the Himalayan mountain range, it stands at 8,516 metres above sea level.
It is followed by Makalu at 8,485 metres. It is part of the Himalayas too.
Cho Oyu is the sixth highest mountain the world. Situated in the Himalayas, it is 8,188 metres tall.
In the seventh spot is Dhaulagiri I with a height of 8,167 metres. It is also a part of the Himalayan mountain range.
Manaslu in the eighth highest mountain in the world. Part of the Himalayas, it stands at 8,163 metres.
Nanga Parbat, with a height of 8,126 metres, comes ninth. It is also a part of the Himalayan mountain range.
