Top 9 Richest People in the World

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $192 billion as of June 1, 2023.
Bernard Arnault comes in the second spot, with a net worth of $187 billion.
In the third spot is Jeff
Bezos. He has a net worth
of $144 billion.
Bill Gates is the fourth richest person in the world, with a net worth of $125 billion.
Larry Ellison, with a net worth of $118 billion, is in the fifth position.
Steve Ballmer comes in the sixth spot, with a net worth of $114 billion.
In the seventh position is Warren Buffett. He has a net worth of $112 billion.
Larry Page is the eighth richest person in the world, with a net worth of $111 billion.
Sergey Brin, with a net
worth of $106 billion, is in
the ninth position.