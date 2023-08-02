Top 9 Vitamin E Rich Foods
Producer: Riya Ashok
Almonds are among the first foods on the list of foods high in vitamin E that come to mind.
One of the most nutritious green leafy vegetables is spinach. The amount of vitamin E in half a cup of spinach is 16% of your daily needs.
Avocados are one of Mother Nature’s creamiest gifts and one of the best sources of vitamin E.
Vitamin E is abundant in sunflower seeds. They are also a great source of fibre, magnesium, selenium, and vitamin B1.
Olive oil, wheat germ oil, and sunflower oil are examples of vegetable oils that are good sources of vitamin E. Coconut oil and hemp seed oil are additional options.
Protein and Vitamin E are abundant in broccoli. It is regarded as one of the greatest foods for detoxification.
Pesto’s primary component is pine nuts. It is a good source of protein, iron, magnesium, and vitamin E.
Although papaya is typically thought of as a food high in vitamin C, it also contains a lot of vitamin E.
The good news is that you may use olive oil to acquire the health benefits of olives and your recommended daily intake of vitamin E even if you don’t enjoy the flavour of olives.