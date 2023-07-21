Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Top Five Places to Visit in AmritsAR

Amritsar is the second largest city in the Indian state of Punjab and is considered one of the country’s most deeply spiritual places.

There are a lot of things to explore, making Amritsar a favourite city for so many of us.

Apart from the wonderful places to visit in Amritsar, the food and hospitality of the people will make the journey forever memorable.

Here are our top picks that you should not miss on your visit to Amritsar.

The main reason many travel to Amritsar is the Golden Temple, a two-story structure covered with real gold and surrounded by a manmade lake. This is not just a tourist site but also one of the most sacred places for Sikhs.

Jallianwala Bagh is a sign of immortal revolutionaries. This place will remind you of one of the saddest events in the history of our independence movement.

The Wagah border is located at a distance of 28 km from Amritsar. It is the dream of every Indian to once witness the Beating Retreat Ceremony at the border.

Shri Durgiana Temple is a temple of peace, spirituality, and fame. It is made of half gold and half marble. The domed structure of this temple looks quite similar to the Golden Temple.

You can go to Hall Bazar to shop in Amritsar. It’s a go-to place for every tourist and is located in the heart of the city. Here you can find an amazing jewellery collection, books, electronic items, handicrafts, and ready-made clothes at great prices.