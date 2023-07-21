Top Five Places to Visit in AmritsAR

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The main reason many travel to Amritsar is the Golden Temple, a two-story structure covered with real gold and surrounded by a manmade lake. This is not just a tourist site but also one of the most sacred places for Sikhs.
You can go to Hall Bazar to shop in Amritsar. It’s a go-to place for every tourist and is located in the heart of the city. Here you can find an amazing jewellery collection, books, electronic items, handicrafts, and ready-made clothes at great prices.