Top Reasons To Take
A Social Media Detox
Many studies on social media detox say that people feel better when they take a break.
+ + +
Most importantly, these studies have shown how anxiety is reduced when you take a break.
Try reading a book and replace it with the time you spend on social media. It would do you a lot of good.
The aimlessness of scrolling can actually make your focus shift from one thing to another even in normal life.
In addition to reducing stress, social media detoxes can also help improve our sleep habits.
Regular scrolling can lead to neck and back pain, eye strain, and carpal tunnel syndrome.
When we're constantly connected to social media, we're not present at the moment.
Social media detox will help you become more independent and comfortable in your skin.
Finally, it will make you understand that there are better ways to make use of your precious time.
