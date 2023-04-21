UK's Most Popular Destinations To Visit In 2023
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.
Which is why, the number of searches for travel to the UK multiplied by almost 2.5 compared to the same month in 2022.
Digital travel platform Agoda reveals the six most searched destinations in the United Kingdom for travel this May.
With its iconic landmarks, world-class museums and luxury shopping districts, London is the perfect place to feel like royalty.
A city steeped in history and royal tradition, Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, is known for its grand castles and historic buildings.
As one of England’s largest cities, Manchester boasts a rich industrial heritage which to this day plays a significant role in Britain’s economic and political landscape.
The vibrant Merseyside city of Liverpool is famous for its cultural heritage and music royalty (most famously of course: The Beatles!).
Crowned the European City of Culture 30 years ago, Scotland’s biggest city - Glasgow - is known for its stunning architecture and rich history.
Located in the heart of England, Birmingham is home to a wealth of cultural attractions and royal connections.
