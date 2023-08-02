unknown facts about angkor wat temple
Angkor Wat is spread across over 400 acres and is said to be the largest religious monument in the world.
Angkor Wat has been featured in the center of the national flag of Cambodia.
In Khmer, the Cambodian language, Angkor means “city” and Wat means “temple grounds”.
It was originally built as a Hindu temple dedicated to Vishnu.
Five million tons of sandstone were used to build Angkor Wat.
The construction of Angkor Wat is thought to have taken approximately 30 years.
The temple also depicts the Ramayana.