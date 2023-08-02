facts about our universe
Producer: Navneet vyasan
There is no atmosphere in space, which means that sound has no medium making space silent.
Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system and has an average surface temperature of around 450° C.
The Sun accounts for 99.86% of the mass in our solar system.
The Sun is large enough that approximately 1.3 million Earths can fit in.
Venus has a slow axis rotation which takes 243 Earth days to complete its day.
A scary fact about the universe is that there’s a large, unidentified mass eating away portions of the Milky Way.