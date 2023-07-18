Vaastu Tips:Avoid Putting These Paintings On Your Walls
Producer: Priyanka DasEditor: Mohit Bisht
Vastu Shastra, a traditional Indian architectural science, sets several rules regarding the placement of paintings in the house.
According to Vastu, while some pictures bring happiness, others may bring misfortune and anxiety.
It is said that pictures of pigeons, crows, vultures, owls and eagles should not be kept in the house.
Photos of snakes and reptiles should also not be placed in the home, as they are believed to bring negativity.
When you put a photo of your family, take full care that it should have more than three people. As per Vastu, photographs of three family members on the wall are not considered auspicious.
Pictures of ghosts, evil or the devil should never be placed in the bedroom. If you have such photographs, it is advised that you remove them from your home entirely.
You should not have disturbing images in the bedroom. A painting of a solitary animal or human can make you feel lonely. A picture of war should also not be placed in the bedroom because it may lead to disagreements among residents.
Most people put pictures and paintings of a sinking or standing boat. As per Vastu Shastra, the picture of a sinking, broken or stationary boat or ship may bring sorrow.
Don’t put up a picture of the setting sun or the war of Mahabharata in the house. Such pictures can bring dismay to your place.