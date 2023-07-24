Producer: Priyanka Das
Vastu Tips On How To Plant Tulsi Plant At Home
Often found in Indian homes as it holds religious signifcance to Hindus, the tulsi plant is known as the queen of herbs.
Tulsi or basil plant is a medicinal herb which can keep you safe from seasonmal ailments like cold and cough.
According to Vastu, planting a tulsi at home brings happiness and harmony.
While the best place for the plant is in the east, you can also place it in the balcony or near the window in the north or the north-east direction.
Do not place things such as brooms, shoes or dustbins near the tulsi plant.
Avoid thorny plants like cactus near the tulsi plant. Instead, opt for flowery plants around it.
Since the tulsi is regarded as sacred, one should not plant it directly in the ground.
Always keep the plant in odd numbers like one, three or five to achieve the best results.
According to Hindu traditions and Vastu guidelines, one should not pluck tulsi leaves after sunset.