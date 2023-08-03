Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: City-wise Timings To Break Fast
It is believed that by worshiping Lord Ganesha on Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi, all wishes are fulfilled.
Special measures are taken to please Lord Ganesha, such as offering modak.
Sankashti Chaturthi 2023
Date
: August 4
Tithi
: Chaturthi (starts at 12:45pm and ends at 9:49AM on Aug 5)
Puja time:
7am to 9am
Moonrise: 9:20pm.
9 Puja Rituals
1. Wake up early and take a bath.
2. Wear clean and
new clothes.
3. Create a puja space and place a Ganesha idol.
4. Bathe the Ganesha idol with Ganga water.
5. Offer flowers, incense, lamps & naivedya. 6. Chant Ganesha mantras. 7. Perform Ganesha aarti. 8. Offer arghya to the moon. 9. Break the fast.
City-Wise Timings To Break The Fast
* New Delhi: 09:20 PM * Mumbai: 09:33 PM * Chennai: 09:00 PM * Kolkata: 08:31 PM * Bengaluru: 09:11 PM
* Hydera
bad: 09:10 PM
* Lucknow: 09:04 PM
* Chandigarh: 09:23 PM
* Bhubaneswar: 08:41 PM
* Shimla: 09:22 PM
*
Pune: 09:29 PM
* Nagpur: 09:09 PM
* Dehradun: 09:18 PM
* Ranchi: 08:44 PM
* Ahmedabad: 09:36 PM * Jaipur: 09:25 PM * Patna: 08:46 PM * Bhopal: 09:17 PM * Raipur: 08:58 PM.