8 Ways To Kick-Start Your Holistic Wellbeing Journey

Mindfulness meditation and guided meditation can be our secret weapons against anxiety and fear.
One of the most overlooked but effective ways to address our wellbeing needs is to build our energy reserves. Start with getting good sleep, focus on eating healthy, and exercise.
Mental and physical wellbeing go hand in hand. Stay active by exercising, practising yoga and doing household chores. Daily physical exercise has lasting benefits for both the body and mind.
Sattvic diets are very healthy because they emphasise fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. It provides the same advantages as a typical healthy vegetarian diet.
Being a learner for life helps us investigate new ways to nurture wellbeing. Learning can give us a new purpose and make us move out of our comfort zone, discovering new strengths.