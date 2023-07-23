Ways To Reduce Cholesterol
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Try and eat a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables.
Do limit saturated and trans fats in your diet.
Choose whole grains over refined carbohydrates.
Incorporate soluble fibre from sources like oats and beans.
Do engage in regular physical activity to improve cholesterol levels.
Quit smoking, as it can negatively affect cholesterol levels.
Try and maintain a healthy weight through balanced eating and exercise.
Monitor cholesterol levels regularly and consult with a healthcare professional.
Include omega-3 fatty acids through fish or supplements.