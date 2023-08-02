Ways To Reduce Dark Circles
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Always get adequate amount of sleep to reduce tired-looking eyes.
Try to apply cold compress on eyes to constrict blood vessels.
You can use an eye cream with vitamin C or hyaluronic acid.
Stay hydrated to prevent dehydration and puffiness.
Try to reduce excessive alcohol and salt intake to avoid swelling.
Consider using sunscreen to protect the delicate eye area from UV damage.
Do avoid rubbing or tugging at the eyes to prevent irritation.
You can use a concealer to cover dark circles temporarily.
If nothing works out you might consider cosmetic treatments like chemical peels or laser therapy.