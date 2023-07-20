Producer: Priyanka Das
What Are The Uses And Benefits Of Mulethi?
Licorice, commonly known as Mulethi, is considered a medicinal herb in India.
The herb has been used for thousands of years in India and other countries.
Mulethi is used in many ways. The herb is even used for making alcoholic drinks.
In China and some western countries, its flavour is added to candies, sweets, chewing gums and even in ice creams and cold drinks.
Licorice is is beneficial for people with eye problems.
Consumption of Mulethi also helps in improving the quality of sperm and semen.
Mulethi is considered an immunity booster that not only protects the body from allergies and infections but also keeps the throat clean and the lungs healthy.
Laxative properties are found in Mulethi, so it is considered beneficial for gastric or stomach-related diseases as well.
Anti-inflammatory properties are also found in Mulethi, due to which it is also beneficial for arthritis conditions.