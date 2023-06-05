What Causes Skin Dryness?
Deodorants have a tendency to irritate dry skin or make it worse, so avoid them if they irritate your skin.
Many soaps, detergents, and shampoos subtract moisture from your skin so keep track of your products.
Many researchers say that dry skin can be inherited i.e., genetics plays a huge role.
Look for ceramides and lipids in moisturizers, which help build and reinforce the skin barrier.
Tap water can contain high concentration of magnesium and calcium. This hard water affect your skin.
Salicylic acid can be great at treating acne, but it may also dry out your skin when you first start using it.
Dryness is a common side effect of retinol, too, as it loosens the connection between cells on the skin’s surface.
Dry air can increase symptoms of dry skin. Moreover, pollution also plays a role.
Taking long and steaming showers or baths can dry out the moisture in your skin.
