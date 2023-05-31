What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Smoking?

Quitting smoking allows your lungs to repair and regain their natural function.

+ + +

+
+
+

Your heart health improves, lowering the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

+ + +

+
+
+

Quitting smoking enhances your senses, making food and scents more enjoyable.

+ + +

+
+
+

You'll experience a boost in energy as your body recovers from the harmful effects of smoking.

+ + +

+
+
+

Quitting smoking
reduces coughing and
congestion as your
respiratory system heals.

+ + +

+
+
+

Your risk of developing lung cancer decreases over time after quitting.

+ + +

+
+
+

Quitting smoking improves
blood flow, reducing the risk
of blood clots and improving
overall circulation.

+ + +

+
+
+

Your oral health improves,
reducing the risk of gum
disease, tooth loss, and
bad breath.

+ + +

+
+
+

Quitting smoking improves fertility in both men and women, increasing the chances of successful conception.

+ + +

+
+
+

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More