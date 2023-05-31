What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Smoking?
Quitting smoking allows your lungs to repair and regain their natural function.
Your heart health improves, lowering the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Quitting smoking enhances your senses, making food and scents more enjoyable.
You'll experience a boost in energy as your body recovers from the harmful effects of smoking.
Quitting smoking
reduces coughing and
congestion as your
respiratory system heals.
Your risk of developing lung cancer decreases over time after quitting.
Quitting smoking improves
blood flow, reducing the risk
of blood clots and improving
overall circulation.
Your oral health improves,
reducing the risk of gum
disease, tooth loss, and
bad breath.
Quitting smoking improves fertility in both men and women, increasing the chances of successful conception.
