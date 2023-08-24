what is hiv?
HIV is a virus that damages the immune system.
HIV is transmitted through bodily fluids that include: blood, semen, vaginal and rectal fluids, breast milk.
The virus isn’t transferred in air or water, or through casual contact.
Without treatment, a person with HIV is likely to develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, known as AIDS.
Untreated, life expectancy with end stage AIDS is about 3 years.