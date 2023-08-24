What is Psychotic Depression?

Producer:  Navneet Vyasan

Psychotic depression refers to major depressive disorder  with psychosis, a specific presentation of depression.

Clinical depression, can affect your mood, behavior, everyday life.

The symptoms of major depression include a persistent low, emptiness, sadness.

Sudden or unexplained changes in appetite and weight is also a symptom.

Psychosis involves a break or disconnect from reality.

 You’re more likely to develop depression if a first-degree relative, like a parent or sibling, also has depression.