What is Psychotic Depression?
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Psychotic depression refers to major depressive disorder with psychosis, a specific presentation of depression.
Clinical depression, can affect your mood, behavior, everyday life.
The symptoms of major depression include a persistent low, emptiness, sadness.
Sudden or unexplained changes in appetite and weight is also a symptom.
Psychosis involves a break or disconnect from reality.
You’re more likely to develop depression if a first-degree relative, like a parent or sibling, also has depression.