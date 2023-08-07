What Happens If Someone Dies in Space?

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
If an astronaut dies during a deep space mission, like a 300 million-mile trip to Mars, returning the body to Earth might not be feasible. The body would likely return to Earth at the end of the mission, probably a couple of years later.
In planning for future missions, space agencies might consider protocols and contingency plans for handling deaths in space, including the potential need for body containment, storage, and return.
Numerous uncertainties surround how explorers would manage a death. Providing support to the grieving crew and families on Earth are equally crucial as handling the deceased individual’s remains.