What Happens If Someone Dies in Space?

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Space agencies and mission planners take numerous precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of astronauts during space missions. But unfortunate demises still occur. Read to know what are to be done in such cases.

If death occurs in space, the deceased individual’s body would need to be contained in specialized bag, to prevent any potential contamination of the spacecraft or the living crew members.

Body burial should never be done in case of space deaths. Preservation until reaching Earth is the only option.

In case of a low-Earth-orbit mission death, like on the International Space Station, the crew could potentially transport the body back to Earth using a capsule within a few hours.

If someone dies in the moon, the crew can return home with the body in just a few days. NASA has detailed protocols for the same.

If an astronaut dies during a deep space mission, like a 300 million-mile trip to Mars, returning the body to Earth might not be feasible. The body would likely return to Earth at the end of the mission, probably a couple of years later. 

In planning for future missions, space agencies might consider protocols and contingency plans for handling deaths in space, including the potential need for body containment, storage, and return.

Numerous uncertainties surround how explorers would manage a death. Providing support to the grieving crew and families on Earth are equally crucial as handling the deceased individual’s remains.