When Is Friendship Day 2023 in India?
Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, it falls on August 6, 2023.
While July 30 is designated as international friendship day, in India it is the first Sunday of August.
The day is celebrated to commemorate the importance of friendship and the role it plays in our lives.
On Friendship Day, people usually exchange gifts, cards, and flowers with their friends.
They also go out for lunch or dinner, or just hang out together.
Some people also tie friendship bands on each other’s wrists as a symbol of their friendship.
Friendship Day is a special day to celebrate the people who make our lives richer and more meaningful.
It is a day to let our friends know how much we care about them and how grateful we are for their friendship.
