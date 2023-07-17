Producer: Priyanka Das
Which Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely to Cheat?
Are the stars responsible for our romantic fate?
From ancient times to the present day, many believe that our astrological sign can reveal key aspects of our personality, including our love life.
While some scoff at the idea, others swear by it.
And when it comes to cheating in relationships, certain zodiac signs are more prone to wandering eyes than others.
For Aries, cheating might be a tempting escape from the mundane routine of their daily lives.
Geminis love new thrills and excitement, and the temptation of a new fling can be irresistible.
While Leos can be fiercely loyal and devoted to their partners, their craving for adoration can lead them astray.
Libras are not afraid to shake things up and try something new, even if it means risking their current relationship.
Pisceans’ selfless and romantic tendencies can sometimes make them overlook their own needs, which can lead to dissatisfaction and restlessness.