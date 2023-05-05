The nutrient
composition of oats
is well-balanced.
Whole oats are high in antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds called polyphenols.
Oats contain large
amounts of beta-glucan,
a type of soluble fibre.
Many studies have shown that
the beta-glucan fibre in oats is
effective at reducing both total
and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.
Oats may help lower blood
sugar levels, especially in
people with overweight or
who have type 2 diabetes.
Not only is oatmeal
(porridge) a delicious
breakfast food, it’s
also very filling.
+ + +
+
+
+
Oats can be found in
numerous skin
care products.
Oats may actually protect
children from developing
asthma.
Studies show oat brans may
help relieve constipation
in older adults.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More