Why Is Pride
Month Celebrated
In June?
The LGBTQ+ community has fought a long battle for their right to live a dignified life.
Therefore, every year in June, the world celebrates Pride month in honour of community members who have been through various obstacles in life and have come a long way.
It also showcases how far gay
rights have come, and what all
is yet to achieve.
The 1969 Stonewall Riots worked as a catalyst for the Pride movement.
Earlier, American Constitution had banned homosexuality, and police would often raid queer bars and harass the community. Greenwich Village’s Stonewall Inn was one such target of New York police.
But on June 28, 1969, tired of daily atrocities, the entire queer community fought back. The protest went on for several days and support poured in from various corners of the world.
In the very same year, the first official Pride parade was carried out to mark the anniversary of Stonewall Riots and the since then, it became a tradition.
Global Pride Day every year is
celebrated on June 28. Colourful
parades, concerts, and marches
are held across the world to
celebrate this day.
Pride Month is about teaching acceptance, educating pride history, and above all, love. Several campaigns are held to educate people about how damaging homophobia can be.