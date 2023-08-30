Producer: Priyanka Das
Why Should You Eat on
Banana
Leaves?
Most Indians as well as others, who are interested in Indian culture, are aware that there is a practice of eating on banana leaves in the southern part of the country.
This tradition of eating on banana leaves has been there for thousands of years and it has Ayurvedic importance too.
As per Ayurveda, banana has several plant-based compounds.
The ingredients that cover banana leaves are called polyphenols or epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG. They are also found in green tea.
It offers natural antioxidants. Free radicles are reduced by this and it also prevents illness.
While eating banana leaves is not possible, eating hot food kept on it helps in consuming the nutrition present in it.
The antibacterial properties that are present kills the germs present in the meal, reducing your chances of taking ill.
The banana leaf has a waxy coating on it, a very subtle flavour of which gets mixed with hot food, thereby increasing its taste.
These leaves are also environment friendly and can be used in place of plastic disposable plates.
Eating on banana leaves also reduces work as one does not have to wash plates after eating.
