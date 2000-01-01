Why You Should Choose Honey Over Sugar?
Honey used with other home foods like turmeric, milk etc., is an effective home treatment for skin issues.
Regular drinking of milk with a combination of honey controls aging by removing dead skin cells, wrinkles.
Honey quickly heals cuts, wounds, and burns due to its antibacterial and antimicrobial characteristics.
Mixed with lemon, honey is used in preparing face packs to get the skin glowing.
A couple of teaspoons of honey in the morning and evening will assist in losing weight. It enhances metabolism process.
Cough can be reduced with regular intake of honey with tulsi leaves.
Lime in combination with honey reduces pain with inflammation.
Hippocrates is said to have written about honey improving your sex drive.
Honey activates nerves as it contains sugars glucose.
