Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
World’s
Most Expensive
Countries
To Visit
Everyone dreams of going on a vacation to faraway places.
After all, a holiday breaks the monotony of everyday life and brings an innate joy.
Planning a vacation, first of all, requires budgeting.
The following five countries are considered the most expensive around the world.
Bermuda Islands
Average cost of a one-week vacation: $2,200
You may also like
7 Easy Ways to be Happy
Countries with Most Vegetarians
Switzerland
Average cost of a one-week vacation: $3,725
Iceland
Average cost of a one-week vacation: $1,919
Japan
Average cost of a one-week vacation: $1,659
Norway
Average cost of a one-week vacation: $1,392
NEXT: 10 Best Countries to Work Abroad