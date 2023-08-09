Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

World’s Most Expensive Countries To Visit

Everyone dreams of going on a vacation to faraway places.

After all, a holiday breaks the monotony of everyday life and brings an innate joy.

Planning a vacation, first of all, requires budgeting. 

The following five countries are considered the most expensive around the world.

Bermuda Islands

Average cost of a one-week vacation: $2,200

Switzerland

Average cost of a one-week vacation: $3,725

Iceland

Average cost of a one-week vacation: $1,919

Japan

Average cost of a one-week vacation: $1,659

Norway

Average cost of a one-week vacation: $1,392