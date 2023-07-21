Yoga for anxiety
Yoga teaches you to breathe effectively. This helps reduce anxiety.
Mere 30 mins of practicing yoga can help you feel good about yourself.
Through the stretches and poses yoga helps relax your body too in tense situations.
Recent study showed those who took part in a 2-hour yoga session showed 14.7% decrease in anxiety levels.
Yoga boosts mood and the sense of well-being.
Yoga produces theta waves in the brain associated with relaxation, creativity.
Research shows small short-term effects of yoga on anxiety compared to no treatment
Meditation improves concentration to stabilize the mind.
Yoga helps in decreasing the cortisol levels.