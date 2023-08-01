Producer: Priyanka Das
Zhanna Samsonova
Vegan Raw Food Influencer Dies Of Starvation
A 39-year-old vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova died of starvation, as per a New York Post report.
The Russian national had been vegan and only consumed raw foods for the past 10 years.
As per local media reports, she died on July 21 while seeking medical treatment while touring Southeast Asia.
Zhanna went by Zhanna D’Art on her social media accounts, where she regularly campaigned for a vegan lifestyle.
“A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph,” one friend told Newsflash.
“They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified.”
Zhanna’s mother stated that her daughter died of a “cholera-like infection.”
Her mother told Vechernyaya Kazan that she believed that her daughter had succumbed to exhaustion and the stress placed on her body by an all-vegan diet.
According to New York Post, a close friend said that for the last seven years, the influencer had only eaten the giant, sweet jackfruit and durian, a spiky fruit known for its noxious odour.
