Aries
March and April as it is the start of spring and the beginning of their zodiac cycle.
Taurus
May as it is connected with growth and renewal.
Gemini
June as it starts with
new experiences and
social connections.
Cancer
July as it is connected with family and emotional connections.
Leo
August as it relates with creativity and
self-expressions.
Virgo
September as it is associated with self-improvement.
Libra
October as it is connected with balance and harmony.
Scorpio
November as it relates to transformation and growth.
Sagittarius
December as it is connected with travel and adventure.
Capricorn
January as it is associated with hard work.
Aquarius
February as it relates with innovation and progress.
Pisces
March as it is connected with creativity and spiritual growth.
