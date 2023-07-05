Aadhaar-PAN
The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar was June 30.
For individuals who have not linked their IDs, their PAN have become inoperative. They will also not be able to fill out their Income Tax Returns (ITR) until they link their PAN with Aadhaar.
You can now link your PAN-Aadhaar by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000.
After paying the late fee, the individual needs to wait 30 days to renew their PAN cards.
This means that if an individual pays their late fee on July 4, then their PAN will be active again on August 3. Noteworthy to mention the last date to fill out the ITR is July 31.
If individuals fail to fill out their ITR, there are consequences they might face. Individuals might need to pay Rs 5,000 as a late fee to fill out the ITR.
Individuals might also need to pay an interest of 1% for every month of late filing under Section 234A.
If your PAN becomes inoperative, not only will you fail to fill out your ITR, but there are also other possible consequences, like you will not be able to issue your pending refunds.
To link your IDs, you need to visit the official website of the Income Tax Department and choose the ‘Link-Aadhaar’ option. Enter the required details and proceed with your payment.
