10 Footballers Who Are still FREE AGENTS after the 2023 summer window
Producer: Siddarth Sriram
DAVID DE GEA
David de Gea left Manchester United in the summer of 2023 after the club decided against extending his contract. The Spaniard is currently without a club after spending more than a decade at the Theatre of Dreams.
Previous Club: Manchester United
ROBERTO PEREYRA
Roberto Pereyra is without a club this summer after three years at Udinese. The 32-year-old Argentine won the Serie A title twice during his time at Juventus and was crowned Coppa Italia winner two times as well.
Previous Club: Udinese
KASPER SCHMEICHEL
Premier League and FA Cup-winning goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was released by Nice on transfer deadline day, and the 36-year-old is now available to any clubs looking for an experienced option between the posts.
Previous Club: OGC Nice
EDEN HAZARD
Real Madrid announced that Eden Hazard will leave the club at the end of the 2022-23 season after agreeing to terminate his contract a year early The Belgium international had a miserable time in Madrid after joining the club from Chelsea in 2019, and has spent the summer weighing up new challenges.
Previous Club: Real Madrid
JESSE LINGARD
Jesse Lingard’s contract with Nottingham Forest expired at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and he is currently without a club. It has been reported that Fenerbahce, West Ham and several teams in the Middle East are keen on signing him.
Previous Club: Nottingham Forest
Sergio ramos
Former Real Madrid captain and multiple Champions League winner, Sergio Ramos did not reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain club over an extension after an injury-ridden spell at the club.Ramos is one of the most decorated centre-backs in the history of the game and is now a free agent in the market.
Previous Club: Nottingham Forest
AXEL TUANZEBE
Former Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe is a free agent after multiple loan spells. The 25-year-old spent the last season on loan at Stoke City and Napoli, but wasn’t the first choice at either club. He was a part of the United side that won the Europa League in the 2016-17 season.
Previous Club: Napoli
PHIL JONES
Phil Jones left Manchester United this summer after joining them in 2011 and spending over a decade at Old Trafford. He was one of the last remaining players from the Sir Alex Ferguson era and made 169 appearances for the Red Devils.
Previous Club: Manchester United
MOUSSA MAREGA
The Mali international made a name for himself during his time with Porto FC, and in 2021 made his way to the Saudi Pro League to play for Al-Hilal. But, with the recent upsurge in European talent flooding the ranks, he has been let go and now is a free agent in the market.
Previous Club: Al-Hilal
XEKA
This talented Portuguese had to sit out last season after a mere six games for Stade Rennais after being plagued with an injury. And it has not been any smooth sailing for him, as he was released by them this summer and now still remains a free agent seeking a new club.