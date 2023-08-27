Producer: Peuli Bakshi
PT Usha shares her incredible journey from a young athlete in a small village to becoming an international track and field icon.
Saina Nehwal’s autobiography recounts her rise in the world of badminton, including her triumphs, struggles, and the dedication that led her to become one of India’s top shuttlers.
Abby Wambach‘s memoir explores her experience as a soccer superstar and her activism for women’s equality in sports.
Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim woman to wear a hijab while competing for the U.S. in the Olympics, shares her story of breaking barriers and pursuing her dreams.
An autobiography, providing insights into Sania Mirza’s life, tennis career, and the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated sport.
Mary Kom’s autobiography offers an intimate look into her life, from growing up in Manipur to becoming a world-renowned boxer and her determination to succeed against all odds.
An honest memoir by Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard, addressing her struggles with depression and body image, while achieving success in the water.
It delves into the representation of women in the realm of sports, both in India and on the global stage, discussing the challenges, achievements, and experiences of women athletes.
by Karmanye Thadani, Shweta Sharma, Devaditya Chakravarti
Gymnastics sensation Gabrielle Douglas recounts her journey from an underprivileged background to becoming an Olympic champion.
This autobiography by tennis legend Andre Agassi, touches upon his experiences with women’s tennis and his respect for female players like Steffi Graf.