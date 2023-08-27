10 Books About Women In Sports

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Golden Girl: The Autobiography of PT Usha

PT Usha shares her incredible journey from a young athlete in a small village to becoming an international track and field icon.

by PT Usha and Lokesh Sharma

Playing to Win

Saina Nehwal’s autobiography recounts her rise in the world of badminton, including her triumphs, struggles, and the dedication that led her to become one of India’s top shuttlers.

by Saina Nehwal

Forward: My Story

Abby Wambach‘s memoir explores her experience as a soccer superstar and her activism for women’s equality in sports.

by Abby Wambach

Proud: My Fight for an Unlikely American Dream

Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim woman to wear a hijab while competing for the U.S. in the Olympics, shares her story of breaking barriers and pursuing her dreams.

by Ibtihaj Muhammad & Lori L Tharps

You May Also Like

Ace Against Odds

An autobiography, providing insights into Sania Mirza’s life, tennis career, and the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated sport.

by Sania Mirza

Unbreakable

Mary Kom’s autobiography offers an intimate look into her life, from growing up in Manipur to becoming a world-renowned boxer and her determination to succeed against all odds.

by Mary Kom & Dina Serto

In the Water They Can’t See You Cry: A Memoir

An honest memoir by Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard, addressing her struggles with depression and body image, while achieving success in the water.

by Amanda Beard & Rebecca Paley

Women and Sport in India and the World

It delves into the representation of women in the realm of sports, both in India and on the global stage, discussing the challenges, achievements, and experiences of women athletes.

by Karmanye Thadani, Shweta Sharma, Devaditya Chakravarti

Grace, Gold & Glory: My Leap of Faith

Gymnastics sensation Gabrielle Douglas recounts her journey from an underprivileged background to becoming an Olympic champion.

by Gabrielle Douglas & Michelle Burford

Open

This autobiography by tennis legend Andre Agassi, touches upon his experiences with women’s tennis and his respect for female players like Steffi Graf.

by Andre Agassi