10 Interesting Facts About Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia learnt to play tennis in a facility run by his father, Carlos Alcaraz González.
Carlos Alcaraz made his professional Tennis debut in 2018, at an early age of 17.
Alcaraz was trained at Equelite Academy by Juan Carlos Ferrero, former World no. 1 and Roland-Garros champion, since two years.
His combined ATP Tour earnings in singles and doubles surpassed $13.7 million as of April 24, 2022.
On Tuesday, July 16, Alcaraz became the the third-youngest men’s champion at Wimbledon, following Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.
Off the tennis courts, Alcaraz enjoys golf and football, expressing his fandom for Real Madrid.
Alcaraz idolizes tennis ace, Roger Federer, which he himself speaks up of at interviews and other times.
Alcaraz was the first man born in the 2000s to secure the World no. 1 spot, at just 19 years age.
In 2022, Alcaraz clinched his first ATP 500 title in Rio de Janeiro, becoming the youngest ATP 500 winner since 2000.
Djokovic, post-Wimbledon final said Alcaraz has “certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself…best of all three worlds.”