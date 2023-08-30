10 Motivational Quotes by Neeraj Chopra

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
“When the desire for success does not let you sleep, when there is nothing better than hard work, when you do not get tired after working continuously, understand that you are going to create a new history of success.”
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
“It motivates me that people rate me so highly and want me to do well, which is a good feeling. Personally, I don’t think about milestones or medals, but like to take each competition as it comes and focus on doing my best and becoming better with each competition.”
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
“We are farmers, nobody in the family has a government job and my family has been supporting me with difficulty. But it is a sort of relief now that I am able to support my family financially besides continuing with my training.”
Neeraj Chopra