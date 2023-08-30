Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

10 Motivational Quotes by Neeraj Chopra

“When the desire for success does not let you sleep, when there is nothing better than hard work, when you do not get tired after working continuously, understand that you are going to create a new history of success.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra

“Medals are decided on the day, not before that.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra

“The biggest learning is that an athlete needs to know when to stop. To know that if I push beyond this, there could be a problem.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra

 “Sports teaches us to be together and united.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra

“I try to keep things as simple as possible: my job as a javelin thrower is to stay in good shape and do my best at each competition.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra

“It motivates me that people rate me so highly and want me to do well, which is a good feeling. Personally, I don’t think about milestones or medals, but like to take each competition as it comes and focus on doing my best and becoming better with each competition.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra

“Once I throw, I immediately know how well I have done, or how badly, from the effort I have put in and the way the rhythm and technique comes together.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra

 “My aim is to do better than I did in Tokyo. I am glad I won the Olympic gold. I may have got the national record, but I am trying to breach the 90-metre barrier.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra

“My life became occupied with only a couple of things: go to the stadium and practice, come back home, eat, then go back to training.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra

 “We are farmers, nobody in the family has a government job and my family has been supporting me with difficulty. But it is a sort of relief now that I am able to support my family financially besides continuing with my training.”

Instagram

Neeraj Chopra