10 Players Who Scored The Most Premier League Hattricks
10 Players Who Scored The Most Premier League Hattricks
Producer: Siddarth Sriram
sergio aguero
12 hattricks (Manchester City)
ALan SHearer
11 hattricks (Newcastle United)
ROBBIE FOWLER
9 hattricks (Liverpool)
tHIERRY hENRY
8 hattricks (Arsenal)
HARRY KANE
8 hattricks (Tottenham)
MICHAEL OWEN
8 hattricks (Liverpool)
Wayne Rooney
7 hattricks (Manchester United)
LUIS SUAREZ
6 hattricks (Liverpool)
ERLING HAALAND
6 hattricks (Manchester City)
DIMITAR bERBATOV
5 hattricks (Manchester United)
NEXT: 10 Footballers Who Are Still Free Agents After The 2023 Summer Window