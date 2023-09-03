10 Players Who Scored The Most Premier League Hattricks

10 Players Who Scored The Most Premier League Hattricks

Producer:  Siddarth Sriram

sergio aguero

12 hattricks (Manchester City)

ALan SHearer

11 hattricks (Newcastle United)

ROBBIE FOWLER

9 hattricks (Liverpool)

tHIERRY hENRY

8 hattricks (Arsenal)

HARRY KANE

8 hattricks (Tottenham)

MICHAEL OWEN

8 hattricks (Liverpool)

Wayne Rooney

7 hattricks (Manchester United)

LUIS SUAREZ

6 hattricks (Liverpool)

ERLING HAALAND

6 hattricks (Manchester City)

DIMITAR bERBATOV

5 hattricks (Manchester United)