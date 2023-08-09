10 Premier League Stars Set to Miss Opening Day 

The French defender had been injured in the latter part of last season and the club took the call to leave him from the pre-season squad to boost his recovery. This means that he is likely to miss the opening fixture.
Jacob Ramsey – Aston Villa
The young English midfielder broke his metatarsal during England U21’s victory against Portugal. He will be in the sidelines for the opening fixture.
Ivan Toney – Brentford
The English striker was found guilty of multiple breaches regarding betting. He is only allowed to return to training on September, 2023.
Michael Olise – Crystal Palace
The young winger had injured his hamstring during the Under-21 Euros where he represented France. The manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he will miss the opening fixture.
Joao Palhinha – Fulham
The Portuguese midfielder is one of Fulham’s crucial players but after injuring his shoulder in a pre-season game against Brentford, he is set to miss the opening fixture.
Armando Broja – Chelsea
The Albanian striker had ruptured his ACL last season. But will miss the opening fixture as he is still under recovery.
Wesley Fofana – Chelsea
Fofana has had an unlucky start at the Stamford Bridge but he has undergone his ACL reconstruction surgery which means he will be out for a few weeks.
Christopher Nkunku – Chelsea
The Blues’s marquee signing had conceded an injury during pre-season and will be out for a few weeks
Rasmus Hojlund – Man United
New signing, Rasmus Hojlund could be out for a few weeks due to a back injury he conceeded with Atalanta.
Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta revealed that the player will miss the first few weeks due to an necessary procedure that had to be conducted.