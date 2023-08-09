10 Premier League Stars Set to Miss Opening Day 

Producer:  Amar Sunil Panicker

Benoit Badiashile – Chelsea

The French defender had been injured in the latter part of last season and the club took the call to leave him from the pre-season squad to boost his recovery. This means that he is likely to miss the opening fixture. 

Jacob Ramsey – Aston Villa

The young English midfielder broke his metatarsal during England U21’s victory against Portugal. He will be in the sidelines for the opening fixture. 

Ivan Toney – Brentford

The English striker was found guilty of multiple breaches regarding betting. He is only allowed to return to training on September, 2023. 

Michael Olise – Crystal Palace

The young winger had injured his hamstring during the Under-21 Euros where he represented France. The manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he will miss the opening fixture. 

Joao Palhinha – Fulham

The Portuguese midfielder is one of Fulham’s crucial players but after injuring his shoulder in a pre-season game against Brentford, he is set to miss the opening fixture. 

Armando Broja – Chelsea

The Albanian striker had ruptured his ACL last season. But will miss the opening fixture as he is still under recovery. 

Wesley Fofana – Chelsea

Fofana has had an unlucky start at the Stamford Bridge but he has undergone his ACL reconstruction surgery which means he will be out for a few weeks. 

Christopher Nkunku – Chelsea

The Blues’s marquee signing had conceded an injury during pre-season and will be out for a few weeks

Rasmus Hojlund – Man United

New signing, Rasmus Hojlund could be out for a few weeks due to a back injury he conceeded with Atalanta.

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta revealed that the player will miss the first few weeks due to an necessary procedure that had to be conducted. 