10 Transgender Athletes You Should Know About

Danielle McGahey could become the first transgender cricketer to take part in an official international match after being named in Canada’s squad for a Women’s T20 World Cup qualifying tournament. She has been picked for the four-team Americas qualifier in September, with the winners advancing to the global qualifier for the 2024 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.
TIMOTHY LEDUC
Timothy LeDuc became the first openly nonbinary person to compete at the Winter Olympics in 2022 when they placed eighth in pairs figure skating with their partner Ashley Cain-Gribble. In 2019, they became the first openly queer person to win gold in pairs skating at the U.S. Championship.
Laurel hubbard
New Zealander Laurel Hubbard made her Olympic debut in weightlifting at the 2020 Summer Olympics. She was the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Olympics and the first openly trans athlete to compete at an individual event in the Summer Olympics.
CHRIS MOSIER
Chris Mosier, a trans man, became the first transgender athlete to represent the United States in an international competition after earning a spot at the men’s sprint duathlon in 2015. Mosier is a hall of fame triathlete, All-American duathlete, two-time National Champion, and he has made Team USA six times.
QUINN
A nonbinary person who goes only by one name, Quinn became the first transgender person to win a gold medal at the Olympics in the 2020 Summer Games with the Canadian women’s soccer team. Quinn helped the Canadian women’s team win the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In doing so, they became the first trans, non-binary athlete to become an Olympic champion.
lIA THOMAS
A senior at the University of Pennsylvania, Lia Thomas, a trans woman and NCAA Division I freestyle swimmer, holds the fastest women’s times of the 2022 season in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. In March, she competed at the NCAA championships in these and the 1,650-yard event.
Layshia Clarendon
Layshia Clarendon, a guard for the Los Angeles Sparks who uses all pronouns, is the first openly transgender and nonbinary player to compete in the WNBA. They won a gold medal at the 2018 FIBA World Cup, and Clarendon won the WNBA Community Assist Award in 2021 for her advocacy work for Black and brown youth and the LGBTQIA+ community.
fallon fox
Fallon Fox is the first openly transgender woman to compete in mixed martial arts. After coming out in 2013, Fox received widespread criticism as to whether she was properly licensed to compete against other women. Fox ended up winning five out of her six professional MMA matches between 2012 and 2014. She was inducted into the National Gay and Lesbian Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
Jaiyah Saelua
Jaiyah Saelua, who is American Samoan, is the first openly non-binary and trans woman to compete in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. The soccer star identifies as fa’afafine, a third gender in Polynesian society. Fa’afafine, Saelua’s identification since adolescence, is an umbrella term in Sāmoa for people who identify as a gay man, a trans woman, or as nonbinary but with female characteristics.
chelsea wolfe
Chelsea Wolfe became the first out trans person to make it to Team USA when she earned a spot as an alternate for the women’s competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics — the first time the sport was included in the Olympic Games — by winning fifth place at the World Championships in 2021.